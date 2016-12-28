In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Tony Romo.

Report: Cowboys plan to play Mark Sanchez ahead of Tony Romo vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have already secured their spot in the playoffs and home-field advantage for the duration of the postseason, meaning if they wanted to, they can take it easy in their last regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Starters such as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dez Bryant are all expected still to play for at least until half time, meaning we could see Tony Romo play under center for the Cowboys this season for the first time since his injury.

However, according to a source, the team is looking to avoid doing that early, which some might deem as the best team in the NFL saying Romo's time in Dallas might be over, no matter what.

ESPN's Darren Woodson tweeted: "Cowboys to activate Mark Sanchez as #Dak Prescott backup! Looks less likely Romo will play for fear of risking injury behind 2nd team O-line"

The Cowboys are going to play Sanchez over Romo. 'Are you kidding me?!' is how you might respond to this, but Woodson's reasoning behind this decision is quite logical.

America's team can't afford to have Prescott injured for the playoffs especially after the season he has had, but nor can they risk having Romo play behind the second string offensive line that can't protect him.

In the worst case scenario, the Cowboys will need the 36-year-old to play if their rookie sensation goes down, so they can't take a chance that he won't pick up an injury in a meaningless game against the Eagles.

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys

Despite this reasoning, some people believe Dallas won't play Romo because they need to keep him healthy in order to get a decent return for him in a trade. Then again, this doesn't make much sense either, as quarterback-needy teams might prefer to see how he is able to play under game pressure following his injury before expressing their trade interest.

For the time being at least, it looks like we're going to have to wait a little longer before seeing Romo take a snap as a Dallas Cowboys player once more.

Dallas Cowboys
Tony Romo
NFL
Dak Prescott
Dez Bryant

