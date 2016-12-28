How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

If Daniel Sturridge does leave Liverpool in the near future then one fan who probably won't be shedding any tears, following yesterday’s events, is Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock.

The former Reds defender, who spent five years at Anfield in the mid-1990s, put a bet on the Liverpool v Stoke City match, including the first goalscorer.

Jonathan Walters put the Potters 1-0 up in the 12th minute before goals from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Sturridge, plus an own goal by Giannelli Imbula, secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Sturridge scored the final goal of the match, netting just 56 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 70th minute.

It was the England international’s first Premier League goal of the campaign following yet another stop-start season.

Sturridge cost Ruddock £1,500

But Ruddock was left fuming because Sturridge’s goal had cost him an eye-watering £1,500.

The 48-year-old got 150/1 on Liverpool to win 3-1 and Walters to score first.

“Not even funny 😳😳😳“ he tweeted after the match.

So close, yet so far away.

Sturridge thankful for Shawcross's 'gift'

If you haven’t seen Sturridge’s goal yet, he was handed the opportunity to score on a plate by Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross’s calamitous back-pass.

"I've not had many gifts like that for a while,” Sturridge was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"I consider that one a gift from the defender to be fair. It's important to take the chance but for those ones, the one-on-ones, that's a striker's dream."

Sturridge: I must stay positive

On getting off the mark for the season, the striker added: "The most important things is that I keep my mindset as positive as possible.

"It's a team game at the end of the day. Everyone's going to be needed in the squad.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-STOKE

"I've not had any issues or problems within the camp. I'm enjoying my football and when I get my minutes I focus myself.

"If I'm not in the team I'll stay positive and give my input when I can."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

