Boxing

Joshua meets Klitschko on April 29 next year. .

Anthony Joshua speaks out about which boxing style he prefers to watch

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua has revealed that he prefers watching risk-taking boxers, as oppose to those who are more technical in the ring.

The IBF champion has recently risen to the top of his sport and replicates a style that is perhaps no longer as prevalent as it used to be.

Ahead of his fight against Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, 2017, Joshua has been speaking about the factors that could decide the huge bout.   

In an interview with Sky Sports, the British boxer revealed his thoughts on Klitschko's 'safety first style', and admitted that he's not a big fan of it.

"His style has worked for him so you can't knock it. But you've got to land a few, give a few, work on the inside. The first rounds are always cagey but, by the fourth round, the fight has to get exciting."

He meets the Ukrainian in a battle for the IBF, IBO, and WBA Super Heavyweight championships in four months time at Wembley Stadium.

Just under 90,000 fans will pack into the iconic ground to see one of the biggest fights of the year, and Joshua is hoping to put on a show.        

He cited fights such as Evander Holyfield vs Riddick Bowe and Dillian Whyte vs Dereck Chisora as being the kind of bruising affairs fans will be coming to see, but questioned whether his opponent's style would fit it.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

The 27-year-old said: "You never know, but I don't see him fighting like that.

"Klitschko is very dominant at putting people on their back foot, on the edge of the ring. Even with Tyson Fury, a bigger and taller man, he had him moving."

Although it will be one of the most important fights of his career, Joshua has admitted that he won't be going into the fight with a game plan.

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

He suggested that he'd rather wait to see what his veteran opponent brings to the table on April 29, and "figure Klitschko out as the rounds go on".           

Joshua boasts an unbeaten 18-0 professional boxing record, knocking out all of his opponents so far. Klitschko, meanwhile, has a record of 64-4, knocking out 53 of his challengers.

