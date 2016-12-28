John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

There’s no denying that the feud between John Cena and The Rock will go down in the history books.

Not because it concluded with an incredible wrestling match at either WrestleMania, but because of the lengthy build keeping the fans on the edge of their seats, and because they’re two of the biggest stars of our generation.

BRILLIANT FEUD

It was always going to be big, and both men threw plenty of verbal haymakers at each other whenever they had the chance to do so.

From The Rock poking fun at Cena in a sing-a-long, to Cena calling out The Great One for writing his promo on his hand, fans have plenty of jokes to choose from as their favourite.

However, there is one thing Cena has confirmed he regrets saying to The Rock.

This week on SmackDown Live, Cena highlighted how he’s not a part-time star as fans have called him this year.

He went on to discuss this on Talking Smack, explaining how calling The Rock a part-timer was stupid of him.

PART-TIMER

Speaking to JBL and Renee Young, he said: “I consider what I said then to be the stupidest stuff ever.

“I was looking at it through very blinded eyes, and I really wanted The Rock to come back to the WWE.

“And I figured that hitting him where it hurts would get him back to the WWE, and it worked. But I’ve apologised to him in person, I’m on the web for the world to see.

“I was wrong. He was right. He’s now the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, he has transcended this business, and I think anytime a superstar can give what he’s given to the WWE and then transcend the WWE, that’s good for all of us.”

While he may think it was stupid of him, there’s no denying that it made their feud feel more genuine with the visible hatred on-screen.

What do you make of John Cena’s comments on The Rock? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

