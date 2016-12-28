Jack Wilshere may be on loan at Bournemouth, but the Arsenal midfielder has possibly angered Gunners fans after breaking one of the unwritten rules of being a footballer.

The 24-year-old was shipped out on loan to the Cherries by Arsene Wenger during the summer, looking to rebuild his reputation as a highly-rated midfielder.

However, during his absence from the Emirates, it appears Wilshere has forgotten where his loyalties lay. And it's not often a player will reject his own club's title chances, in favour of a major rival.

For the rest of Bournemouth's squad, it would not be frowned upon to name the club who they believe are the frontrunners for the Premier League title. But with Arsenal being Wilshere's parent club, it is a whole different matter.

The Gunners had been serious title contenders until back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City saw them fall nine points short of league leaders Chelsea.

And, as per Goal, Wilshere believes Antonio Conte's men may well win back the league title from Leicester City, come the end of the season, although he recognises the title race is far from over.

"They look like champions at the minute, for me, at the moment they're the best team in the league," Wilshere admitted.

Wilshere: Chelsea strongest

"There's still a long way to go, of course, you can't say they're definitely going to win the league but at the minute they look like the strongest."

The Bournemouth loanee was on the receiving end of a convincing 3-0 defeat by the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, extending the Chelsea's winning streak to 12 games.

Conte's men achieved that feat without the services of Premier League top scorer Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante, who were both suspended.

Wilshere also complemented Conte's switch to a 3-4-3 formation, which has sparked Chelsea's hot run of form. Although he couldn't end his poor record against Chelsea with Bournemouth.

Blues ruthless

"They've found this new formation that works for them. I've always thought it's a tough place to come anyway." Wilshere added.

"I've been [to Stamford Bridge] a few times with Arsenal and we've only won once, but they're more ruthless, they know what the job in hand is, they go out there and week in week out they change their game plan depending on who they are playing.

"I think that's the sign of a top team."

The Premier League's title contenders all returned after Christmas to secure wins and ensure they didn't slip up in a bid to catch Chelsea. However, on current form, it seems that the Blues are uncatchable.

Wilshere is hopeful of a return to Arsenal in the summer, by which time will be seeking regular first-team opportunities. And the midfielder will have to perform admirably during the second half of the season to ensure Wenger can find a place for him in his team.

