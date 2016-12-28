Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jack Wilshere believes Antonio Conte could be in with a chance of winning the Premier League in his first season in England.

Jack Wilshere reckons one Premier League team already look like champions

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jack Wilshere may be on loan at Bournemouth, but the Arsenal midfielder has possibly angered Gunners fans after breaking one of the unwritten rules of being a footballer.

The 24-year-old was shipped out on loan to the Cherries by Arsene Wenger during the summer, looking to rebuild his reputation as a highly-rated midfielder.

However, during his absence from the Emirates, it appears Wilshere has forgotten where his loyalties lay. And it's not often a player will reject his own club's title chances, in favour of a major rival.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

For the rest of Bournemouth's squad, it would not be frowned upon to name the club who they believe are the frontrunners for the Premier League title. But with Arsenal being Wilshere's parent club, it is a whole different matter.

The Gunners had been serious title contenders until back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City saw them fall nine points short of league leaders Chelsea.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

And, as per Goal, Wilshere believes Antonio Conte's men may well win back the league title from Leicester City, come the end of the season, although he recognises the title race is far from over.

"They look like champions at the minute, for me, at the moment they're the best team in the league," Wilshere admitted.

Wilshere: Chelsea strongest

"There's still a long way to go, of course, you can't say they're definitely going to win the league but at the minute they look like the strongest."

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Bournemouth loanee was on the receiving end of a convincing 3-0 defeat by the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, extending the Chelsea's winning streak to 12 games.

Conte's men achieved that feat without the services of Premier League top scorer Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante, who were both suspended.

Wilshere also complemented Conte's switch to a 3-4-3 formation, which has sparked Chelsea's hot run of form. Although he couldn't end his poor record against Chelsea with Bournemouth.

Blues ruthless

"They've found this new formation that works for them. I've always thought it's a tough place to come anyway." Wilshere added.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-BOURNEMOUTH

"I've been [to Stamford Bridge] a few times with Arsenal and we've only won once, but they're more ruthless, they know what the job in hand is, they go out there and week in week out they change their game plan depending on who they are playing.

"I think that's the sign of a top team."

The Premier League's title contenders all returned after Christmas to secure wins and ensure they didn't slip up in a bid to catch Chelsea. However, on current form, it seems that the Blues are uncatchable.

Wilshere is hopeful of a return to Arsenal in the summer, by which time will be seeking regular first-team opportunities. And the midfielder will have to perform admirably during the second half of the season to ensure Wenger can find a place for him in his team.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
Jack Wilshere
Theo Walcott
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Aaron Ramsey
Arsene Wenger

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again