Anthony Martial's agent reveals the club he could join on loan in January

Things have hit the skids for Anthony Martial at Manchester United recently.

Despite the club rediscovering their best form as of late, the Frenchman has been unable to recapture that form that made him stand out last season.

And with just one league goal to his name so far this term, talk of him heading out of Old Trafford on a short term loan deal has been gathering pace.

With Jose Mourinho settling on a system, there are three places up front to play for, with a handful of competition vying for the same slots.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's recent form virtually guarantees him his place in the starting XI, leaving Martial to compete with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata for one of the others.

And with that in mind it would seem that a loan move could be a viable option for all involved. With Martial seemingly low on confidence, a short spell away where there is less pressure might allow him to rediscover his best form.

All week rumours linking him with a move away have been persistent, and Spanish side Sevilla have been billed as the frontrunners.

Speaking with French publication Le 10 Sport, Martial's agent Phillippe Lamboley confirmed that he and the player are taking the move into consideration.

“Sevilla? We are indeed studying this possibility, we are still talking about a large club. Sevilla has a good position in La Liga and has a great coach. But for now, I can not say more,” he said.

Fellow United players Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin are already being linked with moves away in the new year, and Martial could be another one to join the exodus, albeit temporarily.

