Russell Westbrook is having a fantastic season. He just can't stop putting the stats on the board.

Against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Westbrook helped his Oklahoma City Thunder to a 106-94 victory by posting his 15th triple-double of the season with 29 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Tuesday's triple-double also saw him move up in the record books too.

Westbrook moved up into second spot for the most triple-doubles in a calendar year this week with 30, according to ESPN, only behind NBA legend Oscar Robertson who had 41 triple-doubles during the 1960-61 season.

The triple-double against Miami was also his third-fastest triple-double this season, as he managed to complete it with a defensive rebound at the 6:39 mark in the third quarter, giving him a total playing time of 23 minutes and 51 seconds.

This puts Westbrook on 20 and top of the list of players with the most triple-doubles through three-quarters over the past 20 seasons, with the next three players on that list combined to have only 18 (Jason Kidd - seven, James Harden - six, and LeBron James - five).

So long as he keeps posting triple-doubles, the 28-year-old will stay in MVP contention, but he needs the rest of his team to step up for him for the Thunder to have an easier time in the playoffs if they make it there, as they currently sit in fifth in the Western Conference.

In the 2016-17 season, Westbrook is averaging 31.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game.