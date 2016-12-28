Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Per Mertesacker thinks Arsenal can become unstoppable this season

Per Mertesacker is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season following a knee problem but has been impressed with what he has watched from the sidelines so far.

Arsenal ended a run of two consecutive defeats with a victory over West Brom on Boxing Day - a result Arsene Wenger will be hoping can kickstart a serious title charge in the second half of the campaign.

The Gunners currently sit in fourth but are nine points behind Chelsea at the summit of the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Mertesacker believes his side have the potential to become unstoppable if they can improve two aspects of their game quickly.

“It’s really down to us to show that we are good enough and can put the intensity in,” Mertesacker told the Arsenal website.

“We’ve spoken about that a lot of times - when we put in the intensity, when we match teams physically, we are almost unstoppable."

Over the last few years, there has been a growing sense of discontent amongst supporters at the Emirates.

A lack of progress made with a team full of potential had put manager Arsene Wenger under increased pressure to get the north London side back in the reckoning for the title.

And Mertesacker insists that the fans and club must unite for Wenger's men to enjoy success this term.

He added: “The team has to lead the way. The fans will obviously need to get behind us as well, as they always have done, especially at those times where we play a lot of games. The fans understand that there will sometimes be bad results.

“But we need to play the Arsenal way. That means intensity from top to bottom, from the first until the last minute. That’s our identity and that’s what the people are identifying with.

“We need to show them that we identify with it too and get good results. That’s what makes people happy. It’s down to the players to show that we can put in the intensity and can get everyone involved. The fans will follow, as they always have done.”

January will be a big month to determine where Arsenal's ambitions lie this season.

Should they drop points in any of their upcoming clashes against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Swansea, Burnley and Watford, another year of fourth-placed mediocrity could be on the cards.

