McIlroy had a disappointing 2017.

Jack Nicklaus says Rory McIlroy must improve to be the best

Jack Nicklaus has suggested that Rory McIlroy has some way to go before he can dominate the sport.

Speaking ahead of the 2017 season, Nicklaus explained that the star must decide if he wants to try and become golf's greatest ever player.   

The world number two goes into next year with only Jason Day ahead of him in the world rankings, but Nicklaus, who is widely renowned as the best of all time, believes McIlroy can overtake him.

He told BBC Sport: "Rory is one of those young men who has got a tremendous amount of talent. He has won and played on his talent to this point. If he wishes to dominate and go forward then he's got to improve."

The American has formed a good friendship with McIlroy, who can often be found training at the 76-year-old's Bears Club in Florida.

Nicklaus believes the 27-year-old is now approaching the prime of his career, but must not "stand still" at the top. If he does so, he will be passed quickly, according to 'The Golden Bear'.

McIlroy has won four major championships in his career so far.

In 2011, he tasted victory in the US Open and went on to win the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, as well as the Open Championship in 2014.    

Despite a disappointing 2016 by his high standards, Nicklaus believes the Northern Irishman can still prove himself as the greatest ever.

GOLF-EPGA-UAE

He added: "Whatever Rory does, he has established himself as one of the great players that has ever played the game.

"Whether he wants to be the greatest player to have played the game, that's his determination and it's his decision whether he wants to make that effort to try to do that."

2017 will be a big year for McIlroy off the course as well. He is planning to marry fiancee Erica Stoll in the weeks following April's Masters. In purely golfing terms, his season begins in South Africa on January 12.   

He will look to hit top form before the first major of the year, the US Masters at Augusta National, Georgia. McIlroy will arrive in America looking for this third career grand slam title.

