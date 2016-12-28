Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Styles could defend his title against Cena at Elimination Chamber.

AJ Styles to defend WWE title against John Cena at Elimination Chamber

It has now been confirmed that AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble against the returning John Cena.

Cena made it clear that he’s not ready to roll over for the new era, and their match is one of the two that has been predicted by many for the last few weeks.

ROYAL RUMBLE

The other rumoured match had The Phenomenal One defend his title against The Undertaker on January 29 inside of the Alamodome, before The Deadman and Cena would go on to do battle at WrestleMania 33.

Although, it looks as if WWE have switched up the plans to have Cena and Styles meet next month instead – but that doesn’t mean he won’t meet The Phenom in Orlando either.

With many assuming Cena will capture the championship at the Royal Rumble to end his feud with Styles, a leaked image has suggested a very different outcome could take place.

LEAKED IMAGE

Ticketmaster.com posted a graphic of SmackDown Live’s Elimination Chamber event, which shows Styles will be defending his WWE Championship against Cena in a two out of three falls match.

p1b52k7udmfog14ao1mj41br9toid.jpg

The graphic was swiftly removed from the Ticketmaster website and has not been seen since, but not before people could save it.

The WWE often send these graphics out for promotional purposes, but it seems as if Ticketmaster got ahead of themselves and uploaded it much earlier than planned, and it’s likely that the WWE asked them to remove it.

p1b52k8f6mtj4l9119681o8v1km1f.jpg

This will certainly raise the question as to what the outcome could be, as Styles winning at the Royal Rumble shouldn’t automatically result in another title opportunity for Cena.

What do you make of AJ Styles and John Cena potentially facing off for the WWE title at Elimination Chamber? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
WWE Smackdown
AJ Styles
John Cena
Vince McMahon

