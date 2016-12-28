Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

DeMarcus Cousins.

DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid have butt-slapping war in Sixers-Kings game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Sacramento Kings narrowly won against the Philadelphia Sixers on Monday night by a scoreline of 102-100, but it was an entertaining game to watch.

One of the most interesting matchups to watch on the night was between the team's two big centers, the Kings' DeMarcus Cousins, and the Sixers Joel Embiid.

Judging by how the two confronted one another with around half the time left in the first quarter, they were already enjoying playing against one another.

As you can see in the video below, Cousins and Embiid had a rather amusing moment with one another when they decided to have a friendly butt-slap war.

The exchange results in smiles by both players and many fans in attendance at the Golden 1 Center, and it was as clear as day that the two bigs have mutual respect for one another.

However, it would be Cousins that would come out on top on the night, as he had 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to Embiid's 25 points, eight rebounds, and only one assist. 

Boogie made sure The Process knew how much he appreciated him as a player, as he said in his post-game interview: "[Embiid] will be the best big in the League... after I retire."

The Kings will now look to extend their winning streak to five when they play against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, while the 76ers will attempt to end their three-game losing streak against the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Topics:
DeMarcus Cousins
Sacramento Kings
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
Philadelphia Sixers
Joel Embiid

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again