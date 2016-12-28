The Sacramento Kings narrowly won against the Philadelphia Sixers on Monday night by a scoreline of 102-100, but it was an entertaining game to watch.

One of the most interesting matchups to watch on the night was between the team's two big centers, the Kings' DeMarcus Cousins, and the Sixers Joel Embiid.

Judging by how the two confronted one another with around half the time left in the first quarter, they were already enjoying playing against one another.

As you can see in the video below, Cousins and Embiid had a rather amusing moment with one another when they decided to have a friendly butt-slap war.

The exchange results in smiles by both players and many fans in attendance at the Golden 1 Center, and it was as clear as day that the two bigs have mutual respect for one another.

However, it would be Cousins that would come out on top on the night, as he had 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to Embiid's 25 points, eight rebounds, and only one assist.

Boogie made sure The Process knew how much he appreciated him as a player, as he said in his post-game interview: "[Embiid] will be the best big in the League... after I retire."

The Kings will now look to extend their winning streak to five when they play against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, while the 76ers will attempt to end their three-game losing streak against the Utah Jazz on Thursday.