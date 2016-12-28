There was plenty of action on day three of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Victoria.

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first Test by 39 runs, and they are in a good position following day three of the second.

There is a wealth of class on show down under, but Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq made headlines on Boxing Day after calling for what was perhaps the worst review in Test history.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir came close to taking David Warner’s wicket early on in Australia's innings on a few occasions, but unfortunately for his captain, was nowhere near it on the reviewed play.

A review was called on a caught behind appeal after Pakistan's cries for a wicket were ignored by the umpire.

Embarrassingly for Misbah, replays showed Warner missed the ball by several inches, leaving everyone confused as to what the captain thought he'd heard or seen to bring the review.

You can see just how far away Warner was from making contact below.

The review led to a puzzled reaction from many both on and off the pitch.

Pakistani commentator Waqar Younis said he had "never seen an appeal where the ball is so far away from the bat".

Back at the stumps, Warner saw the funny side, as cameras caught him with a huge smile on his face while waiting for the verdict.

The Australian fightback on day three of the second Test was led by the 30-year-old and his teammate Usman Khawaja as batting dominated in Melbourne.

Despite Pakistan's strong start, a draw is looking more and more likely thanks to the solid displays from Australia's big hitters.

