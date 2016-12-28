Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Warner saw the funny side.

Video: Pakistan captain calls for the worst review ever on David Warner play

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was plenty of action on day three of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan in Victoria.

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first Test by 39 runs, and they are in a good position following day three of the second.

There is a wealth of class on show down under, but Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq made headlines on Boxing Day after calling for what was perhaps the worst review in Test history.

Article continues below

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir came close to taking David Warner’s wicket early on in Australia's innings on a few occasions, but unfortunately for his captain, was nowhere near it on the reviewed play. 

A review was called on a caught behind appeal after Pakistan's cries for a wicket were ignored by the umpire.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

Embarrassingly for Misbah, replays showed Warner missed the ball by several inches, leaving everyone confused as to what the captain thought he'd heard or seen to bring the review.

You can see just how far away Warner was from making contact below.

The review led to a puzzled reaction from many both on and off the pitch.

Pakistani commentator Waqar Younis said he had "never seen an appeal where the ball is so far away from the bat".

Back at the stumps, Warner saw the funny side, as cameras caught him with a huge smile on his face while waiting for the verdict.

CRICKET-AUS-PAK

The Australian fightback on day three of the second Test was led by the 30-year-old and his teammate Usman Khawaja as batting dominated in Melbourne.

Despite Pakistan's strong start, a draw is looking more and more likely thanks to the solid displays from Australia's big hitters.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
The Ashes
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen
England cricket
Australia cricket
David Warner
Pakistan cricket

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again