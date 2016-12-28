Recently there has been a number of players heading to China for a nice big payday.

This month both Oscar and Carlos Tevez were confirmed as new arrivals to the fledgling Asian league, but it now seems that they have another target firmly in mind.

Yes, the man the league wants to draft in next isn't a player, it's Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg.

Earlier this week Clattenburg was named as world football's best referee at the Globe Soccer awards in Dubai, as per the Daily Mirror, and it now seems that the Chinese Super League are keen to bring him on board.

The report states that the Chinese League sent a number of representatives to the event in order to help increase the global reach of their developing top flight.

And on the face of it, you can understand why.

Clattenburg is deemed as not only England's top official, but Europe's, too. He frequently takes charge of a number of big events, including the FA Cup final, the Champions League final and the Euro 2016 final.

His profile is high, no doubt, in terms of refereeing anyway, but it is still odd to see a referee being in demand the same way a player would be.

The Chinese game has long been blighted with match fixing and corruption scandals, and the FA now hope to be seen as actively trying to rectify those problems and the negative perceptions that come with them.

The 41-year-old is said to be just one of the new officials and administrators that the league is looking to recruit.

However, aside from Oscar, China has so far struggled to attract more big names from the Premier League, with one club failing to lure Wayne Rooney east with a £700,000-per-week contract (via Squawka).

And though this situation is completely different, Clattenburg may feel that he won't get offered the plum jobs he gets if he leaves the English top flight for China.

