WWE

Fan reaction will play a important part.

Fan reaction will decide if Roman Reigns faces Braun Strowman at WrestleMania

Football News
One of the biggest rumours currently circulating is that Roman Reigns could take on Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 33, and the Universal Championship could be on the line.

While it hasn’t advanced that far yet, in terms of the two of them working a programme, it’s clear the WWE are high on Strowman as he’s been the main focus in the past two episodes of Monday Night Raw.

LAST MAN STANDING

We already know that Strowman will be competing in a last man standing match next week against Sami Zayn, and that could mark the end of their feud as we head towards the Royal Rumble.

At the same event on January 29, Reigns challenges Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship and it won’t be a huge surprise to see him leave the Alamodome with the gold.

However, according to Ring Side News, those plans aren’t set in stone with less than 100 days remaining until the Grandest Stage of Them All, and it’s all dependent on two things happening in the coming weeks.

First, they’re claiming that the match will only go ahead if the company can continue to push Strowman as a dominant WWE star, to a level where he’s seen as the biggest threat to the champion.

FAN REACTION

So far, they’re doing a terrific job of that.

Not only that, the belief is that the WWE will be monitoring the reaction Reigns will receive from the crowd.

If they support him while building Strowman up as the dominating heel, then the likelihood is that it will be the plan they go with.

It’s vital they do this, as they won’t want the WWE Universe cheering Strowman at WrestleMania 33 against the star the company wants as the face of the organisation.

Now all of the focus will be on the Royal Rumble, if Reigns defeats Owens then plans may not change.

If not, then the WWE probably won’t be satisfied with what they have seen in the build-up to the event.

Should Roman Reigns battle Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 33 for the Universal Championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown
AJ Styles
Vince McMahon
Roman Reigns

