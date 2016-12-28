Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arturo Vidal enjoys holiday during Bundesliga winter break.

Arturo Vidal pulls off brilliant trick-shot on the beach

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Some managers in the Premier League may be calling for a winter break to give their players valuable rest time midway through the season.

However, it appears that players playing in countries like Spain and Germany don't necessarily like taking a break from playing the game they love.

And that has been exemplified by Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, who was recorded having a kick about with a group of kids on a beach while enjoying a well-earned holiday following his exploits in the Bundesliga so far this campaign.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As if the Chile international doesn't get enough opportunities to show off his talents in front of thousands every week in Germany, and on television to millions more, Vidal couldn't help but showboat down at the beach.

Indeed, everyone expected to be wowed by the 29-year-old former Juventus star, which they were... eventually.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

Vidal mislead onlookers by overhitting the ball over a large plant pot, leading them to believe he had got his trick shot all wrong.

However, without realising what was going to happen, the Chilean's shot clipped the kerb behind the plant pot before the ball neatly sprung back up into the air and neatly landed in the plant pot.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-WOLFSBURG

Ok, it was indeed rather a big target, but the way in which Vidal executed the skill stunned his young onlooking fans, who duly ran over to celebrate his trick with the Chilean.

And the Bayern star looked rather happy with himself, too.

You can watch Vidal's trick shot below:

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that the midfielder will be taking it easy for the remainder of his holiday, though, as Bayern look to retain their Bundesliga title - although shock title challengers RB Leipzig will have something to say about that.

The Bavarian's natural title challengers, Borussia Dortmund, have fallen well short of the pace this campaign and are currently 12 points behind Ancelotti's mean. 

But Bayern are not running away with the league, either, leading the Bundesliga by just three points after a crucial 3-0 win over Leipzig at the Allianz Arena last week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Barcelona
La Liga
Juventus
Football
Bayern Munich
Premier League
Aleix Vidal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again