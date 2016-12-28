Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ander Herrera admits he gets teased for his shin pads

Jose Mourinho's consistent selection of first choice midfield trio Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera has been one of the secrets behind Manchester United's recent revival.

Four wins on the bounce has put the Red Devils firmly back in contention for a place in the Premier League's top four and the mood around Old Trafford is now as high as it has ever been since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The morale and confidence within the squad has also improved as you can see by their willingness to tease and troll each other on a regular basis.

Following the 3-1 win over Sunderland on Boxing Day, Jesse Lingard mocked Herrera on Instagram for failing to join in with the group celebrating one of United's goals.

And it turns out the Spaniard is actually teased on a regular basis in the dressing room but for quite a peculiar reason - his shin pads.

A lot of footballers can be fairly superstitious with various pieces of their kit and, in a Q&A for Man United's official website, Herrera revealed he still wears the same shin protection that he used to wear as a child.

"I have a good story with my shin pads. I have had the same shin pads since I was eight or nine years old," the 27-year-old said.

"Everyone laughs in the dressing room because of them but I am superstitious with that. I like to keep playing with them until they are completely battered."

How pads made for an eight-year-old can still adequately protect his shin now is beyond us.

Man United fans won't care too much about what Herrera is wearing while the former Athletic Bilbao ace is in such good form.

In his 15 appearances in the Premier League this season, Herrera has averaged 2.7 tackles and over 3 interceptions per game.

By adapting his own game to play in a slightly deeper role alongside Carrick, Herrera has allowed Pogba to flourish recently.

And Mourinho will be banking on keeping his midfield stars fully fit for the rest of the season if United are to maintain their charge up the table.

