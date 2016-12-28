In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

Ezekiel Elliott got himself and Dak Prescott matching necklaces for Christmas

The Dallas Cowboys announced themselves as one of the best teams in the NFL season, and the bread and butter behind that success are their rookie dynamic duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

The two have been incredible, with Prescott throwing for 3,630 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions with a quarterback rating of 105.6, while Elliott has 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Their bromance on and off the field is pretty hard to break, and it's been solidified even further after the gift the running back got himself and his quarterback for Christmas.

Posting a video on his Instagram with the caption: "Grind together. Shine together," Elliott showed off a pair of matching necklaces which combined his and Prescott’s numbers, forming the number '214'.

The rookie running back wore the glistening necklace on his way to the Cowboys' Monday night game against the Detroit Lions, which they managed to win by a scoreline of 42-21

Dallas has one more game to play this season against the Philadephia Eagles, then they have a bye week before their first playoff game. 

'214' happens to be the area code for Dallas as well, further underlying that it was destiny that these two outstanding rookies would play together with the Texas star on their helmets.

Washington Redskins v Dallas Cowboys

Elliott also got all his offensive line that have been creating running lanes for him this season ATVs, so he has definitely been splashing the cash from his four-year $24.9 million rookie contract, which included a signing bonus of $16.35 million.

Dallas Cowboys
Tony Romo
NFL
Dak Prescott
