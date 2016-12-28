Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Ronda Rousey vs Holly Holm.

Ronda Rousey reveals the worst thing about her defeat to Holly Holm

Football News
24/7

With the countdown to UFC 207 well underway, Ronda Rousey has opened up about her return to the cage following her defeat to Holly Holm just over a year ago.

Rousey unexpectedly lost to Holm at UFC 193, which prompted her to take a year off from the sport to re-evaluate herself and her career.

But with her matchup against Brazilian Amanda Nunes now just days away, she has opened up on her shock defeat to Holm.

The defeat was the first of the 29-year-old's career, and she says that losing took her longer to come to terms with than she would have first thought.

But with a year off to reflect, she is now hoping to reclaim the women's bantamweight having lost it in November 2015.

Speaking in a typically frank manner, Rousey admits that some of the comments she received after her defeat to Holm proved especially difficult to deal with.

"I heard so many of the worst things anyone could ever even imagine to think to say about me, every single day," she said as per the Daily Mirror.

And she adds that the prospect of not being able to finish her career undefeated took her a long time to come to terms with.

UFC 205: Weigh-ins

"I'm still grieving the person that could have won it all.

"But I have to live up to the fact that I'm not her, that's just who I would like to be, and instead I am what I need to be for myself and everyone else."

The UFC released a video to coincide with the build up to the fight, and the event as a whole, which you can watch below...

Topics:
Dana White
Nate Diaz
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey

