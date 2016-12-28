Draymond Green had to fight both the Cleveland Cavaliers and his temper during Golden State’s Finals rematch. He got hit with a quick succession of questionable calls and found himself headed to the bench early in the contest.

The All-Star also gave the referees and earful as he stomped toward his teammates which landed him a technical foul for his trouble. That was his seventh tech this season and he leads the team with that dangerous number.

If he gets closer to 16, then he will have to entertain the possibility of missing a game due to the suspensions that follow every consecutive violation after that. It bears repeating that this very rule cost the Warriors during last year’s finals when the 26-year-old missed game five because of it.

When asked by local Oakland media about watching his technicals, he responded: “I don’t know what else I can watch. I don’t really talk to them much anymore. So no. I don’t know what else to watch at this point. Just continue to be me. If I get the tech, so be it. Continue to be me.”

Green has repeated this sort of mindset before during the early games of the season. The fire that he plays with is essential to the dynamic player that he has become. He can’t tone it down because that is by definition who he is.

But, there has to be a creeping sense among some of the Warriors’ brass that we might be headed for similar outcomes to last season if he gets anywhere near 16 technical fouls this year. It will be up to the former Spartan to make himself available when his team needs him most.