Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green.

Draymond Green isn't changing a thing regarding technical fouls

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Draymond Green had to fight both the Cleveland Cavaliers and his temper during Golden State’s Finals rematch. He got hit with a quick succession of questionable calls and found himself headed to the bench early in the contest.

The All-Star also gave the referees and earful as he stomped toward his teammates which landed him a technical foul for his trouble. That was his seventh tech this season and he leads the team with that dangerous number.

If he gets closer to 16, then he will have to entertain the possibility of missing a game due to the suspensions that follow every consecutive violation after that. It bears repeating that this very rule cost the Warriors during last year’s finals when the 26-year-old missed game five because of it.

When asked by local Oakland media about watching his technicals, he responded: “I don’t know what else I can watch. I don’t really talk to them much anymore. So no. I don’t know what else to watch at this point. Just continue to be me. If I get the tech, so be it. Continue to be me.”

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Green has repeated this sort of mindset before during the early games of the season. The fire that he plays with is essential to the dynamic player that he has become. He can’t tone it down because that is by definition who he is.

But, there has to be a creeping sense among some of the Warriors’ brass that we might be headed for similar outcomes to last season if he gets anywhere near 16 technical fouls this year. It will be up to the former Spartan to make himself available when his team needs him most.

Topics:
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again