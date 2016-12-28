The Atlanta Falcons will secure a first-round bye in the playoffs this weekend if they manage to defeat the New Orleans Saints.

One of the main reasons behind their success this season has been down to the play of their quarterback Matt Ryan, who is having an incredible year.

In 2016, Ryan has produced numbers that has placed him in MVP contention, throwing for 4,613 yards, 34 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, giving him a quarterback rating of 115.5, the highest among quarterbacks with 300 passes or more in the league.

That quarterback rating is exactly what could rank Matty Ice among the NFL’s elite, as if he manages to keep it at this current pace, he will become the fourth-highest single-season passer rating in NFL history with a minimum of 400 attempts.

The other three players that would be with him in this top five are Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning. What do all of these three players have in common? They’re all previous MVP winners, and they actually won the award in the same year of their entries on this list.

However, the bookmakers at the moment have Ryan joint favorites to win the award with Brady, while Rodgers is tied in third position with Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Ezekiel Elliott.

That’s not the only record Ryan could achieve this weekend. According to Sporting Charts, the Falcons are one of only 17 teams to score 500 points in a single season, but if they score another 16 points against the Saints, they could join the top 10 scoring offenses. They have scored 17 or more points against New Orleans in each of their last three meetings.

If Matty Ice manages to stay cool and achieve both accomplishments this Sunday, he should be the sole contender for the MVP award this season.

