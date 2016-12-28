Fernando Alonso has admitted that he misses fighting for the Formula 1 world championship after spending four years out of title contention.

The Spaniard won back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006, and went into the final races of the season with a chance to take the crown in 2007, 2010, and 2012.

However, over the past four years, he has had few opportunities to fight for the sport's biggest prize.

In 2013, Alonso finished a distant second to Sebastian Vettel, ending the season a staggering 155 points behind the dominant German.

The 2014 season was a disappointing one for the now 35-year-old, as he managed just two podium finishes with Ferrari.

For the last two years, he has been fighting to bring McLaren-Honda to the top of Formula 1, and will race with them again in 2017.

Talking of the championship battle, Alonso told Autosport: "I've been lucky enough to experience that feeling five times.

"From the last four years I miss this feeling of arriving with possibilities."

The two-time world champion, who raced for Renault between 2003 and 2006, also described his battle with Michael Schumacher as his toughest.

The 2006 title was a straight shootout between Renault and Ferrari, made even more interesting by the different tyres used by the teams.

Alonso raced on Michelin, with Schumacher on Bridgestone. Although it may not sound important, the tyres certainly had an effect on performances.

The Spaniard admitted his opponent always "delivered" when racing on Bridgestone, but believed that the Michelin tyres had a slight advantage.

Despite this, he praised Schumacher as being able to always keep pace, saying: "With all the drivers that I fought, he was the only one able to do that."

2017 will be no easier for Alonso, who finished 10th last season. After Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, Lewis Hamilton is expected to begin an era of domination at the top of F1.

Although Alonso may be a fair way out of the title picture as it stands, he will be hoping to pick up at least a few podium finishes next year.

