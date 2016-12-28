Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Alonso had some battles with Schumacher during his career.

Fernando Alonso admits he misses being in title contention

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fernando Alonso has admitted that he misses fighting for the Formula 1 world championship after spending four years out of title contention. 

The Spaniard won back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006, and went into the final races of the season with a chance to take the crown in 2007, 2010, and 2012.

However, over the past four years, he has had few opportunities to fight for the sport's biggest prize.

Article continues below

In 2013, Alonso finished a distant second to Sebastian Vettel, ending the season a staggering 155 points behind the dominant German.

The 2014 season was a disappointing one for the now 35-year-old, as he managed just two podium finishes with Ferrari.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

For the last two years, he has been fighting to bring McLaren-Honda to the top of Formula 1, and will race with them again in 2017.  

Talking of the championship battle, Alonso told Autosport: "I've been lucky enough to experience that feeling five times. 

"From the last four years I miss this feeling of arriving with possibilities."

The two-time world champion, who raced for Renault between 2003 and 2006, also described his battle with Michael Schumacher as his toughest.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

The 2006 title was a straight shootout between Renault and Ferrari, made even more interesting by the different tyres used by the teams.

Alonso raced on Michelin, with Schumacher on Bridgestone. Although it may not sound important, the tyres certainly had an effect on performances.

The Spaniard admitted his opponent always "delivered" when racing on Bridgestone, but believed that the Michelin tyres had a slight advantage.

Despite this, he praised Schumacher as being able to always keep pace, saying: "With all the drivers that I fought, he was the only one able to do that."

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Previews

2017 will be no easier for Alonso, who finished 10th last season. After Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, Lewis Hamilton is expected to begin an era of domination at the top of F1. 

Although Alonso may be a fair way out of the title picture as it stands, he will be hoping to pick up at least a few podium finishes next year.  

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again