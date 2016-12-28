Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho has made a big U-turn on the signing of Victor Lindelof

Just when Manchester United fans thought that January 2017 was going to start with a bang in the form of a new major signing, it would appear the deal might now be off.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Benfica's Victor Lindelof over the last few weeks.

Some reports had speculated that the Swedish international would become United's most expensive defender of all time for a fee thought to be between £38 million and £40 million.

It was even suggested that the 22-year-old had already been assigned the No.2 shirt number.

However, according to the BBC's man in the know about almost everything connected with Man United, Simon Stone, Jose Mourinho has had a change of heart.

The boss at Old Trafford had been eager to improve his defensive reinforcements during the mid-season transfer window with Eric Bailly set to play at the upcoming African Cup of Nations for Ivory Coast.

But the club's recent improved form, even in the absence of Bailly through injury, has forced Mourinho to re-evaluate the deal for Lindelof.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have been in brilliant form of late and crucial to the side's recent good results, forming an unexpected dominant partnership at the heart of United's defence.

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

In fact, Mourinho's men are unbeaten since the pair came into the starting XI for the 3-1 win over Swansea at the start of November.

Their displays have kept Mourinho's first choice pairing at the start of the season, Chris Smalling and Bailly, out of the team even though they are now both fit again.

And with Daley Blind also capable of playing at centre-back, Lindelof might be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

SSC Napoli v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League

It means that the only transfer activity at the club over the next few weeks is likely to involve those looking for an exit.

Morgan Schneiderlin has already asked for a fresh start away after falling down the pecking order while Memphis Depay is also rumoured to be on the way out.

However, despite interest regarding a loan deal from Sevilla, Anthony Martial is expected to stay.

Wayne Rooney
Phil Jones
Manchester United
Transfer News
Marcos Rojo
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
