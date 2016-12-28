AJ Styles has had quite the year in WWE, especially when you consider many thought he would never make it to the company having been all over the world.

The reality is, he’s dominated everywhere he’s gone.

SUCCESSFUL YEAR

He was the face of TNA, he’s been a star attraction in every single promotion he’s stepped foot in, although, you can’t blame fans for thinking WWE creative would book him poorly and not show off his superior talents.

It’s been anything but that, he had a brilliant debut at the Royal Rumble – which the WWE ranked as the best of 2016 – and he also had a great feud and match with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32.

Not only that, we finally got to witness the highly anticipated rivalry between Styles and John Cena, and we’ll see it again at the Royal Rumble in January.

To top it all off, he’s enjoying a successful reign as WWE Champion, and it can only get better for him in 2017, if rumours are to be believed.

With the WWE removing a poll which asked fans who they wanted to see main event WrestleMania 33, it’s clear just how over he is with fans – and that’s despite The Phenomenal One being a heel on paper.

WWE legend Jim Ross has gone on to predict on his blog that next year, Styles will become the biggest star in the company, even if it already feels like he is.

BIGGEST STAR

He posted: “It seems easy to predict that by year’s end, if not before, that AJ Styles will be WWE’s most popular in-ring star.

“As the grassroots feedback that AJ is receiving from WWE should resonate as legit, market research.

“It’s hard for highly skilled, physical talents who do amazing athletic things, like AJ and Neville, for example, to be able to get the fans in mass to boo them. What’s not to like?

“The reaction of the paying customers should rank as the best market research a company like WWE can achieve.”

The reception he gets on a weekly basis says it all, along with Vince McMahon being a huge fan of his and he’s rumoured to move to Monday Night Raw because of his popularity.

Heel or face, it’s almost a guarantee that WWE will be reliant on him next year.

Will AJ Styles be the WWE’s biggest star in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

