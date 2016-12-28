Official online NBA destination in the UK

Rick Barry offered to help Andre Drummond with his free throws

NBA nerds were thrilled to see the re-introduction of an old technique that had fallen out of favor by Chinanu Onuaku of the Houston Rockets this week. The young player took and made both of his free throws underhanded.

Now, the Detroit Pistons are wondering how a change in strategy could help their All-Star center, Andre Drummond. The UCONN product has been a force in the Eastern Conference and regularly produces double digit scoring and rebounding games.

A major problem and weakness in his game has been free throw shooting as he shot an NBA-worst 35 percent from the charity stripe last season. Rick Barry, the premier shooter of underhanded free throws, offered to help Drummond in the offseason.

While the 23-year-old didn’t take the 89 percent career free thrower up on his offer, he did do some training in virtual reality to shore up his deficiencies. Now, he’s shooting a career best 44 percent and looking to improve even more as time goes along.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy offered some tentative praise: “He’s made a significant improvement from last year. The guy’s up 10 percent. That’s a huge improvement.”

The coach also added the caveat that the number is still too low and everyone will have to employ some patience to get to a respectable percentage. But, the improvement is noticed nonetheless. As long as the franchise centerpiece is working on correcting the issues, the shots will fall soon.

But, it doesn’t look like we'll be seeing any underhanded free throws from him in the future.

