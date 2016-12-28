Ever since Conor McGregor beat Nate Diaz at UFC 202 - in what was arguably the greatest fight in MMA history - fans have been hoping the two fighters will reach an agreement over a third and final bout to complete the trilogy.

Diaz famously beat McGregor in their first battle back in March, ending the Irishman’s 15-fight winning streak, and the Californian is keen to rile the defending champion into accepting a third fight for a title.

However, Diaz has an interesting conspiracy theory regarding McGregor and the ‘real’ reason why the fight hasn’t been organised yet.

Instead of going head-to-head with Diaz again, McGregor ended up defeating the 155Ibs champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

He became the two-weight world champion in the process.

Diaz's conspiracy theory about McGregor

But Diaz believes McGregor was deliberately avoiding him.

"He never wanted to be in there with me in the first place he plotted a escape from the beginning and he still got worked the last fight," the 31-year-old posted on social media, per the Mirror, along with the following video.

There’s a chance, however, that McGregor will offer Diaz an opportunity to seal his lightweight crown in a third fight.

So, perhaps this is another bold attempt to antagonise his rival.

"The way it all panned it, I've got other business to deal with and I can't do it straight away but, make no mistake, we will have a trilogy fight," McGregor said.

Throwback to their first two fights

To help whet your appetite for a potential third fight, here are highlights of McGregor v Diaz’s first fight…

And now for highlights of their re-match…

