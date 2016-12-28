Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula One in Abu Dhabi.

How much faster will Formula 1 cars be next season?

After an exhilarating season this year, which saw Lewis Hamilton pipped at the post for the title by teammate Nico Rosberg, all eyes have already turned to the 2017 season, which begins in a few months time.

There are a lot of question marks over Formula 1 next season, the biggest probably being who will race alongside Hamilton for Mercedes after Rosberg's surprise retirement announcement.

The most exciting question, however, is just how much faster will the cars be next year?

According to the FIA, fans can expect to see an increase in speed next year compared to the already blistering pace of the cars this year.

The FIA are saying that gains of over three seconds can be looked forward to thanks to the "aerodynamic rules evolution, wider tyres, and reduction of car weight".

This year saw track records set in races such as Austria and Bahrain, whilst Nico Rosberg, eventual champion overall, set a pole time in the Hungarian GP over two seconds faster than what was seen in 2015.

Now, the FIA are saying that we can expect to see even faster times posted next year.

The increase in speed should add even more excitement to the sport, for both the fans and drivers, who will experience increased G-forces in a "more difficult drive".

F1 Grand Prix of Japan

Indeed, according to Toto Wolff of Mercedes, cars next year "will be more difficult to drive", deploying "much more G on the driver like in the past".

"It's going in the right direction, we need to make the cars faster and the cars better.

"We just need the fastest cars to produce a good show".

All of this sounds like promising news for all involved in the sport. A more challenging, exciting drive for the drivers should create more drama for the fans.

What do you think? Will faster cars improve the sport? Sound off in the comments below.

Formula 1

