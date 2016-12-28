Detroit surprised a lot of NBA observers with how they pushed the eventual champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the first round of the playoffs last spring. The series might have only lasted four games, but the young Pistons made LeBron James' squad earn every victory.

Coming into this season, there was no reason not to expect this team to be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference and easily work their way up from the eighth seed they found themselves at by season’s end last year.

Things haven’t been great for the Motor City through 33 games. They sit at 11th in the conference as they have had to deal with injuries from their starting point guard Reggie Jackson and inconsistency from their young roster.

In addition, Stan Van Gundy’s serious approach seems to be wearing on some of his roster as evidenced by comments from his starting playmaker. Any perceived rift between lead guard and coach doesn’t bode well for the Pistons.

Jackson told the media following Monday’s win over Cleveland: “Sometimes you find a way to tune the little words out, but you know what the gist of the message is. You gotta find a way to get fired up and hope he doesn’t have a heart attack on the sideline.”

A comforting notion is that there does seem to be care for his coach in these comments, but there is no denying that Van Gundy is grating on his players’ nerves as this season has progressed. The young roster will have to keep in mind that their coach has seen a lot of playoff teams in his time.

He knows what it takes to get to the Finals in this league and they might want to be more receptive so they can unlock their true potential.