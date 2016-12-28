It's been a forgettable year for Tyson Fury.

He had to postpone his rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, not once, but twice, he then had to forfeit his belts, and he then had his boxing license stripped off him.

Problems away from the ring have been mounting up for the Brit, but in his latest post on social media, he has revealed that those dark times could be nearing a conclusion.

Article continues below

In a recent tweet, the Gypsy King announced he will return next year, and he will "take over" the sport after what he described as a "nightmare year".

You can see the tweet further down this article.

Article continues below

It definitely was a nightmare year for the controversial star, who said: "I’m a manic depressive. I just hope someone kills me before I kill myself - I’ve been pushed to the brink. I can’t take no more. I’m in a hospital at the moment.

"I’m seeing psychiatrists. They say I’ve got a version of bipolar.

"I’m a manic depressive. All from what they’ve done to me. All this s*** through boxing, through taking titles, through writing me off."

If he does make a comeback next year, it is sure to be nothing short of sensational. What a turnaround it would prove to be: a man on the brink, turning his life around to return to the sport that made him the man he is.

Although a return to the ring initially seems unlikely, considering the year Fury has gone through, his uncle and trainer Peter Fury has been speaking to 4C Sports Media, explaining that Tyson is well on his way to returning.

“As we speak now, he’s with his brother, he’s with his father and he’s training every day.

“He’s running, he’s training and he’s asking when I’m back in the gym. Expect Tyson back in the ring around April/May time next year – he’ll be back.

"He’s coming back to not only get the belts, but to prove that he is the only heavyweight in the world.

"He’ll have a couple of fights – two or three – and he’ll be back fighting for the belts".

Just who would Tyson Fury fight next year though?

One possibility seems to be Deontay Wilder, who himself tweeted to let the world know his intentions.

Peter Fury certainly sees Wilder as a potential opponent for Tyson next year, adding that he'd "like to see Tyson fight Wilder".

"I think that’s a massive fight across the pond. I think that would turn into a super-fight. That’s a fight we want anyway."

We'll see if Fury does return to the ring, but one thing's for sure, it would be an incredible comeback.

A Fury-Wilder fight does sound good too.

Who would you like to see Fury go up against next year? Looking forward to him stepping back into the ring? Horrified at the thought? Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms