Daniel Sturridge.

Daniel Sturridge opens up on being left out of Jurgen Klopp's plans

It's been a long wait for Daniel Sturridge to finally get his name on the scoresheet in the Premier League this season.

A mix of injury and being left out of Jurgen Klopp's plans since the summer have kept him largely reduced to a bit-part role this season.

With Klopp preferring young Belgian international Divock Origi, Sturridge has found his opportunities limited, though he reminded the manager of his credentials by coming off the bench to round off the scoring in a 4-1 win over Stoke City earlier in the week.

Sturridge capitalised on a back pass from defender Ryan Shawcross to notch his fifth goal of the season, and his first in the league.

And while many players of his stature would be looking to move on elsewhere or assess their options, he has insisted that he is still happy at the club.

Despite being used mostly as an impact player, Sturridge has said that he is happy to play a supporting role to Origi if that is what Klopp feels is best for the team.

"The most important thing is to keep my mind as positive as possible," he told Sky Sports via the Daily Mail.

"It's a team game at the end of the day. Everyone is going to be needed in the squad.

"I've not had any issues with the camp, I'm enjoying my football and when I get my minutes I focus myself. If I'm not in the team I'll stay positive and give my input when I can."

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-STOKE

Liverpool came back emphatically after going a goal behind to an early Jon Walters header, and Sturridge has hailed the mentality of the team and pointed to the fact that they can't be counted out as genuine title contenders.

"We're very resilient. We never give up and we keep going throughout the game," he added.

"We know that the hard work is going to back off for us at some point so that's the most important thing for us.

"It's nice to play and score goals. It's important the team keeps going and puts pressure on."

