Despite the trade rumours, DeMarcus Cousins has said he is happy with the Sacramento Kings and he is enjoying life there.

The 26-year-old is having a pretty good season so far for the Kings, averaging 29.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Now he is making his case for being selected for the All-Star game for the third-year in a row.

Boogie said in a video that went up on the Kings' Twitter account: "Let it be known, even if I was playing in a pair of sandals, I'd still be the best big."

A strong statement indeed, and certainly one that many will agree with.

Although the Kings have a record so far this season of 14-17, Cousins is playing well and is being impactful on the court. He's one of the best centers in the league right now and many are talking about him being an MVP contender.

His performances have improved season after season, with his points-per-game average rising by 12 between now and 2012. Sacramento hasn't had much success in that time period, which is why there has been a lot of trade talk recently surrounding the two-time All-Star.

Gaining another All-Star call-up is only going to generate more speculation and more salary demands in the future. Cousins' contract with the Kings expires at the end of the 2017-18 season, and with him earning considerably less than some other centers in the league, he is due a pay rise.

We'll have to wait and see if the Kings can afford any wage demands Cousins sets, or if they are forced to trade him away because his accomplishments are just too great for them to pay and keep hold of him.