Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

DeMarcus Cousins.

DeMarcus Cousins says he's the best big even if he played in sandals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite the trade rumours, DeMarcus Cousins has said he is happy with the Sacramento Kings and he is enjoying life there.

The 26-year-old is having a pretty good season so far for the Kings, averaging 29.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Now he is making his case for being selected for the All-Star game for the third-year in a row.

Boogie said in a video that went up on the Kings' Twitter account: "Let it be known, even if I was playing in a pair of sandals, I'd still be the best big."

A strong statement indeed, and certainly one that many will agree with. 

Although the Kings have a record so far this season of 14-17, Cousins is playing well and is being impactful on the court. He's one of the best centers in the league right now and many are talking about him being an MVP contender.

His performances have improved season after season, with his points-per-game average rising by 12 between now and 2012. Sacramento hasn't had much success in that time period, which is why there has been a lot of trade talk recently surrounding the two-time All-Star.

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Gaining another All-Star call-up is only going to generate more speculation and more salary demands in the future. Cousins' contract with the Kings expires at the end of the 2017-18 season, and with him earning considerably less than some other centers in the league, he is due a pay rise.

We'll have to wait and see if the Kings can afford any wage demands Cousins sets, or if they are forced to trade him away because his accomplishments are just too great for them to pay and keep hold of him.

Topics:
DeMarcus Cousins
Sacramento Kings
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again