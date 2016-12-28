With 2016 almost in the books, fans and critics have been reviewing the WWE’s year in various categories.

From the best superstar, to the best match, there’s always plenty of debates flying around with differing opinions.

MOST TELEVISED WINS

However, the one thing you cannot argue about are the win-loss records for the WWE stars.

While they don’t exactly define who has had an incredible year, you’d obviously want to be a WWE superstar that wins consistently on television, and not lose in any opportunity that’s given.

The official WWE YouTube channel have released a list of the top five superstars that have won the most matches in 2016 – only contests from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, pay-per-views and Tribute to the Troops made the cut.

While they released it over the weekend, we have two stars that managed to pick up additional wins over the last two days and because of that, we now have a clear winner as it was tied heading into SmackDown Live.

#5 – Big E: 30 wins

According to the WWE, the New Day lost most frequently whenever Big E wasn’t competing.

Although he’s not somebody you’d assume would rack up a high number of wins, the New Day haven’t lost many matches in 2016 thanks to their record-breaking tag team championship reign, helping Big E finish ahead of his teammates.

#4 – Kevin Owens: 32 wins

Kevin Owens didn’t have the best start heading into 2016, with numerous losses in a couple of feuds not helping his cause.

However, capturing the Universal Championship definitely helped him rack up those victories, as did his friendship with Chris Jericho.

If Owens did pick up the win this week on Raw, not only would he have captured the United States Championship, but he’d have been tied third.

#3 – Roman Reigns: 34 wins

At the time of WWE uploading the video, Roman Reigns had 33 victories.

However, he successfully defended his championship against Owens in the main event of Raw this week, to snatch the third spot.

Just imagine how much higher he would have been if he didn’t receive that 30-day suspension from the WWE for violating their wellness policy.

#2 – Dean Ambrose: 37 wins

Dean Ambrose has had a lot of matches this year, remaining one of the busiest stars on the entire roster.

However, he was unlucky not to tie for first place, as he wasn’t in action this week.

Regardless of that, The Lunatic Fringe has had a fantastic year to match those 37 wins, becoming Mr. Money in the Bank and capturing the WWE Championship to go with that.

#1 – AJ Styles: 38 wins

Is there anything AJ Styles hasn’t achieved this year? He’s had one of the best first-years you’ll ever see in the company.

They've relied heavily on him, and he’s delivered every single time.

He retained his WWE title on SmackDown this week, overcoming Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a brilliant match to pick up televised win number 38.

Are there any you are surprised about the most? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

