D'Angelo Russell.

D'Angelo Russell airballs clutch jumper against Utah Jazz

It’s been an uneven season for the Los Angeles Lakers and their new head coach Luke Walton. They started out the season exceeding expectations but have been bad due to injuries and lackluster play recently.

Young Hollywood had a big win on Christmas night against the L.A. Clippers. The club had not bested its in town rival in 11 tries, so it was a marked improvement for the growing roster. Then, last night proved to be a humbling moment.

The Lakers found themselves down two points in the closing seconds of the game and went to their young guard in the clutch. He pulled up for the game winner and came up with air rather than net on his jumper.

That loss marks 13 out of 15 for the central franchise in the City of Angels. Lots of young teams in the recent past have had trouble closing close games. In fact, look up north to the Minnesota Timberwolves who have to learn how to close the door on their opponents as well.

Russell will have other opportunities to try and make good on his final second attempts. If he is looking for guidance or inspiration, his former teammate Kobe Bryant airballed a couple of clutch jumpers against the Jazz in the early moments of his career.

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

No one would question the Black Mamba’s resume and if the young point guard can learn from it, then he will probably have his own clutch jumper montages later in his career.

D'Angelo Russell
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kobe Bryant

