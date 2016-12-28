After an excellent career, Sir Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling, aged 36.

After a year full of allegations, Wiggins simply got on with what he does best and cycled. He won the hearts and minds of many throughout a career that has seen him win eight Olympic medals.

Winning five golds, one silver, and two bronzes, Wiggins became Team GB's most decorated Olympian, eclipsing the tally set by fellow cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.

The star has won many individual titles over the years as well, but perhaps his biggest achievement was winning the Tour de France in 2012 - a title now slightly marred by controversy in part of an ongoing investigation surrounding drugs in cycling.

Wiggins announced his retirement via a lengthy, heart-felt Facebook post, which can be seen further down this article.

In his lengthy Facebook post, Wiggins attempted to sum up his career and feelings:

"I have been lucky enough to live a dream and fulfil my childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12.

"I've met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years. I have worked with the world’s best coaches and managers who I will always be grateful to for their support."

With a career as glittering as Wiggins', it would be hard to aptly summarise all the highs he has gone through, but Sir Bradley does a pretty good job at letting people know the excitement he has felt over the years.

"What will stick with me forever is the support and love from the public through thick and thin, all as a result of riding a pushbike for a living. 2012 blew my mind and was a gas.

"Cycling has given me everything and I couldn't have done it without the support of my wonderful wife Cath and our amazing kids.

"2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards, "feet on the ground, head in the clouds" kids from Kilburn don't win Olympic Golds and Tour de Frances'! They do now."

It's sad to see Sir Bradley Wiggins retire from cycling, but all good things must come to an end.

His enigmatic character and frank interviews will be sorely missed in a sport that struggles for household names.

