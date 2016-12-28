For many Manchester United supporters, Owen Hargreaves' time at the club will be commonly remembered for the amount of time he actually spent injured.

There was one period of his United career where Hargreaves missed 113 matches and 20 months of first team action through various injuries.

He then didn't do himself any favours by joining local rivals Manchester City after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

But those with longer memories should also remember just how influential the England international was in his first season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He was crucial in the Red Devils' Premier League and Champions League double in 2008 and it was a shame Hargreaves was unable to kick on afterwards.

Nevertheless, his dream Premier League 5-a-side team suggests he still holds a torch for his old club.

Still only 35, the BT Sport pundit has picked five former United stars to make up his dream team but, before you accuse him of being too biased, take a look at exactly who has been included.

You'll have a tough job picking a better team than this one:

GK: Edwin Van der Sar

"One of the best 'keepers in terms of playing with his feet," Hargreaves said.

Five-a-side is all about having the ball at your feet and he's one of the best shot-stoppers as well."

DF: Rio Ferdinand

"Rio was one of the best communicators I ever played with and having him communicating and organising the team is so important.

"So having Rio Ferdinand, who's a terrific footballing centre-back and also being a leader and a vocal leader for my team is going to be important."

LM: Ryan Giggs

"One of the greatest players any of us have ever seen play and his ability to modify his game from being that super quick powerful athlete and skilful to as he got more experienced being brilliant in tight areas."

RM: Paul Scholes

"Just such a genius, you could just give him the ball anywhere and he always seemed to be one or two steps ahead of everybody else.

"Paul Scholes would probably be the best five-a-side player ever because when we played with England, whoever's team he was on always won and everyone always wanted Paul Scholes in their team and that's why he's at the heart of mine."

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

"The perfect player to provide the goals for my team.

"With Giggs and Scholes providing the service, Ronaldo would be the perfect player just to finish off some of those attacks."

Not a bad team is it?

