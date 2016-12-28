Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Owen Hargreaves names his dream Premier League 5-a-side team

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For many Manchester United supporters, Owen Hargreaves' time at the club will be commonly remembered for the amount of time he actually spent injured.

There was one period of his United career where Hargreaves missed 113 matches and 20 months of first team action through various injuries.

He then didn't do himself any favours by joining local rivals Manchester City after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Article continues below

But those with longer memories should also remember just how influential the England international was in his first season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He was crucial in the Red Devils' Premier League and Champions League double in 2008 and it was a shame Hargreaves was unable to kick on afterwards.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Watch: Rex Ryan leaves Buffalo in embarrassing Bills-themed pickup truck

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

Cowboys' quarterback plans for Eagles game only add further insult to Romo

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

John Cena reveals biggest regret in WrestleMania feud with The Rock

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Wyatt Family lose the Tag Titles on Smackdown

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

Watch: Eden Hazard showed v Bournemouth he can become the next top False 9

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

How Daniel Sturridge cost Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock £1,500 against Stoke City

Nevertheless, his dream Premier League 5-a-side team suggests he still holds a torch for his old club.

Still only 35, the BT Sport pundit has picked five former United stars to make up his dream team but, before you accuse him of being too biased, take a look at exactly who has been included.

You'll have a tough job picking a better team than this one:

GK: Edwin Van der Sar

"One of the best 'keepers in terms of playing with his feet," Hargreaves said.

Five-a-side is all about having the ball at your feet and he's one of the best shot-stoppers as well."

Manchester United's Dutch goalkeeper Edw

DF: Rio Ferdinand

"Rio was one of the best communicators I ever played with and having him communicating and organising the team is so important.

"So having Rio Ferdinand, who's a terrific footballing centre-back and also being a leader and a vocal leader for my team is going to be important."

LM: Ryan Giggs

"One of the greatest players any of us have ever seen play and his ability to modify his game from being that super quick powerful athlete and skilful to as he got more experienced being brilliant in tight areas."

Gamba Osaka v Manchester United - FIFA Club World Cup 2008

RM: Paul Scholes

"Just such a genius, you could just give him the ball anywhere and he always seemed to be one or two steps ahead of everybody else.

"Paul Scholes would probably be the best five-a-side player ever because when we played with England, whoever's team he was on always won and everyone always wanted Paul Scholes in their team and that's why he's at the heart of mine."

Manchester United Training

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

"The perfect player to provide the goals for my team.

"With Giggs and Scholes providing the service, Ronaldo would be the perfect player just to finish off some of those attacks."

Not a bad team is it?

Who would be in your Premier League dream five-a-side team? Have your say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
Owen Hargreaves
Football
Edwin Van der Sar
Premier League
Ryan Giggs
Cristiano Ronaldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again