Paul George believes that the Indiana Pacers are not getting their fair due from the NBA. After losing their third straight contest on Monday, the All-Star complained about his number of free throw attempts and openly questioned the Pacers’ place in the league hierarchy.

He told ESPN: “Ever since I’ve been playing, ever since I’ve been in this jersey we’ve fought this battle. Maybe the league has teams they like so they can give them the benefit of the doubt. We’re the little brother of the league. We’re definitely the little brother of the league.”

That is staunch criticism from one of the league’s brightest stars. While George has a point, Indiana is never going to be the draw that Los Angeles, Boston or Chicago will be.

He is forgetting his team’s run of dominance as little as four years ago when they led the Eastern Conference.

Most of those playoff runs ended due to the immovable object that was LeBron James’ Miami Heat team. Small Market or not, defeating a four time MVP was going to be a tall order for any team in his situation.

More glaringly, Naptown only attempted 16 layups during the game where George made the comments. The low number of free throws would seem to be directly related to that lack of aggression by his team.

George has been shooting jumpers most of the season and if he wants the calls, he is going to have to attack the hoop and make the referee call the foul. Being in a small market has nothing to do with that.