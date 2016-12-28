Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Fans reacted on Twitter to Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch.

Twitter reacts to Alexa Bliss' arm spot during SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live ended 2016 with a bang, with three championship matches taking place and John Cena also making his return.

American Alpha were the only new champions crowned on the night, as they defeated The Wyatt Family, The Usos and Heath Slater & Rhyno to pick up the gold.

AJ Styles also retained his WWE Championship in a triple threat match against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, before Cena made it clear that he’s coming for his 16th world title at the Royal Rumble in January.

Becky Lynch was unable to dethrone Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship, though, and one particular spot in that match left the fans confused.

While many fans were speculating as to who was under the masked ‘La Luchadora’ character, others took to Twitter to share their confusion at what happened with Alexa Bliss’ arm.

As you’ll be able to see in the image and video below, Bliss’ arm looked like it had dislocated, before she popped it back into the place and went on to win the match to retain her championship.

Many were quick to point out that she is double-jointed and can bend it that way, others tweeted their shock, as you can see below.

Most of them were full of praise for Bliss, some that believed it was dislocated were discussing how impressed they were that she was able to continue.

While others were explaining just how far she’s come as a superstar, as she sold that spot like she genuinely had dislocated her arm, and her expressions throughout it were perfect.

What did you make of the Alexa Bliss arm spot in her victory over Becky Lynch? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

