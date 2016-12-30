Russian anti-doping agency respond to claims that they admitted to a doping operation

A report published by the New York Times a few days ago, claiming that Russian Officials had admitted to the existence of a doping operation has been refuted by the Russian anti-doping agency.

The agencies acting director general was quoted in the report as claiming that the doping of Russian athletes was "an institutional conspiracy". However, the agency have described some of the quotes used in the article by the New York Times as "distorted".

Earlier this month a separate report was released by law professor Richard Mclaren alleged that more than 1,000 Russian athletes had benefitted from a doping cover up between 2011 to 2015.

The Russian anti-doping agency (Rusada) claims that the quotes taken from the New York Times article, in which Antseliovich used the sentence "institutional conspiracy that existed across Summer and Winter sports athletes" had been Antseliovich merely citing the wording of McLaren's report and that it was "taken out of context".

Antselovich also emphasised that none of the Russian government's top-ranking officials were involved in doping during her interview with the New York Times via the BBC.

Former leading sports official Vitaly Smirnov, who has been given the job of reforming the countries anti-doping system by Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the American publication that "From my point of view, as a former minister of sport, president of Olympic committee, we made a lot of mistakes."

However, Smirnov also referenced the recent leaks of a variety of athletes medical records from around the world which have shown some questionable therapeutic use exemptions and suggested that Russia had not been given an even playing field to compete on.

"Russia never had the opportunities that were given to other countries," Smirnov said. "The general feeling in Russia is that we didn't have a chance."

