Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejects insane offer from the Chinese Super League

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte explained earlier this month how the Chinese Super League's riches is a danger to all - and he might just be right.

With Oscar and Carlos Tevez recently moving to China to earn their millions, it's become abundantly clear that some players find it hard to turn down wages in excess of £400,000-per-week.

"The Chinese market is a danger for all teams in the world," Conte said following Oscar's confirmed move, "not only for Chelsea but for all teams in the world."

The motive for the Chinese Super League is simple: to compete with the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga.

And their plan appears to be working - well, sort of.

While the likes of Oscar and Tevez are easily persuaded by money, one individual who isn't purely motivated by cash is Cristiano Ronaldo.

That's because, according to agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese superstar recently rejected a mind-blowing offer from the Far East in favour of staying at the Bernabeu.

Speaking to Sky Italia, as translated by pro-Real Madrid Twitter account @UltraSuristic, Mendes said: "Real Madrid received a €300 million offer from China for Cristiano Ronaldo and more than €100 million in yearly wages.

FBL-WCLUB-2016-KASHIMA ANTLERS-REAL MADRID

"But money isn't everything; Real is his life. It's not the first time that these offers come our way, he is the best in the world, the best ever. This is a normal scenario.

"Nonetheless, Ronaldo is happy in Madrid, where he will continue to play. He is happy at Real. Money isn't everything to him.

"The Chinese market is a new one, currently undergoing expansion. Despite this, it's impossible for Cristiano to go there.

FBL-WCLUB-2016-KASHIMA ANTLERS-REAL MADRID

"€300 million from China for Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes, but impossible for him to leave Real Madrid."

Sky Italia then added how Ronaldo was offered - and swiftly rejected - €150 million-per-year wages, which equates to roughly €2.8 million-per-week.

Not that the 31-year-old needs more money after recently signing a new contract at Real worth £365,000-per-week after tax, let alone his lifetime agreement with Nike worth a reported €1 billion.

