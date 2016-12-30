Celtics (19-14) 118, Cavaliers (24-7) 124

Another huge performance from the Cleveland 'Big 3' produced the W for the reigning NBA champions as they faced off against one of their top rivals in the east.

LeBron James was only two boards away from a triple-double and his stat-line read 23 points, eight rebounds, eleven assists, one steal and three blocks. Kevin Love weighed in with 30 points and 15 rebounds while Kyrie Irving 32 points and 12 dimes.

Isaiah Thomas led the Boston resistance with 31 points and nine assists, and he was suitably supported by his backcourt partner, Avery Bradley, who produced 23 points.

Heat (10-23) 82, Hornets (19-14) 91

The Charlotte Hornets continued their good form in the Eastern Conference with a solid victory over once upon a time playoff rivals, the Miami Heat.

Kemba Walker top-scored for the Michael Jordan-owned outfit once again with 22 points while Nicolas Batum added another double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. The French wing also had eight assists to his name.

For the Heat, Hassam Whiteside had a quiet night with just eight points and 10 boards to his name. Shooting guard Josh Richardson was their top scorer with 20, closely followed by Tyler Johnson with 18.

Thunder (20-13) 80, Grizzlies (21-14) 114

Two sides jostling for a playoff position in the Western Conference collided at the FedExForum in Memphis and Russell Westbrook finally had an off-night.

Oklahoma's superstar point guard had 21 points, five rebounds and zero assists during his outing, way down from the triple-double he currently averages.

Led by Marc Gasol's 25 points, Memphis had three players all score north of 20, with Zach Randolph (21) and Troy Daniels (22) both adding valuable points from the bench.

76ers (7-24) 83, Jazz (20-13) 100

The Utah Jazz look more and more like a lock for the playoffs comes the end of the season as their second victory in a row takes them to fifth in the west.

Former Pacer George Hill led the way with 21 points, while Rodney Hood and Gordon Hayward both dropped 20 themselves.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid sat out this encounter and The Process was dearly missed. Ersan Ilyasova had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double, on top of Jahlil Okafor's 13 points and Nerlens Noel's 14, but spacing the floor remains a major issue.

Raptors (22-10) 81, Suns (10-23) 99

The Raptors fell to their second defeat in as many nights to put the Canadian franchise 2.5 games behind the Cavaliers at the summit of the Eastern Conference.

Instead of the Warriors, though, it was Phoenix who produced the goods this time. The backcourt pairing of Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker combined for 42 points and PJ Tucker contributed 14 points to the cause.

The dynamic dup of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan conjured up 24 points each, but Toronto could not trouble the Suns down the stretch, particularly coming up short from three-point range.

Mavericks (10-23) 101, Lakers (12-24) 89

The confusing L.A. Lakers season continued as after beating the likes of Golden State and Houston at home, they fell to lowly Dallas at the Staples Center last night.

Julius Randle led five Lakers players who made it into double-digits on the night, but none of them exceeded 20. Randle's 18 was as good as it got for Luke Walton's men.

Wesley Matthews' 20 points led the way for Dallas, who also had 17 points from Harrison Barnes. The return of Andrew Bogut has been a welcome sight for the Mavs, and the center's screens have not gone unnoticed.