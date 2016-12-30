Antonio Conte could not possibly have wished for a better start to life at Chelsea.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League, six points clear of nearest rivals Liverpool after winning their last 12 games in a row.

It's hard to reconcile this Chelsea team with the woeful outfit that finished 10th last season, but Conte has largely employed the same group of players.

Article continues below

Last term's poor start saw the end of Jose Mourinho's second stint at the club, so whoever replaced him permanently was always going to be compared to the Special One, especially with him taking charge at Manchester United.

Even Mourinho would have to begrudgingly admit that while this campaign is going swimmingly for Conte, things are only just starting to fall into place over at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

However, despite the obvious comparisons between their very different fortunes at their new clubs, maybe the two managers aren't so different after all.

That's certainly the opinion of former United striker Diego Forlan, who sees one major similarity.

Conte vs Mourinho

"I know people pick out Diego Costa or Pedro or Eden Hazard, but what their coach Antonio Conte does best is create teams," Forlan wrote in The National, per Goal.

"He did it at Juventus, where they were built on a brilliant defence, with great counter-attacking ability. He reminds me of Mourinho in this way, who also shares the characteristic of being very intense."

Interestingly, the Uruguayan also suggested Conte can't take too much credit for Chelsea's turnaround, and he doesn't seem to be buying into the hype surrounding his famous 3-4-3 system.

"Much has been made of Conte playing three at the back and how effective this has been since he switched to it after a difficult start," he added.

"I do not buy into these tactical obsessions that occupy so much space in the media.

"Football is a really simple game and the most important thing, in any formation, is that the players do their jobs, not the formation which they play in."

Who will have more long-term success at their new club - Conte or Mourinho? Have you say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms