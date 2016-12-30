Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mourinho still built a legacy at Chelsea despite his sacking last year .

Diego Forlan explains similarities between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antonio Conte could not possibly have wished for a better start to life at Chelsea.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League, six points clear of nearest rivals Liverpool after winning their last 12 games in a row.

It's hard to reconcile this Chelsea team with the woeful outfit that finished 10th last season, but Conte has largely employed the same group of players.

Article continues below

Last term's poor start saw the end of Jose Mourinho's second stint at the club, so whoever replaced him permanently was always going to be compared to the Special One, especially with him taking charge at Manchester United.

Even Mourinho would have to begrudgingly admit that while this campaign is going swimmingly for Conte, things are only just starting to fall into place over at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

However, despite the obvious comparisons between their very different fortunes at their new clubs, maybe the two managers aren't so different after all.

That's certainly the opinion of former United striker Diego Forlan, who sees one major similarity.

Conte vs Mourinho 

"I know people pick out Diego Costa or Pedro or Eden Hazard, but what their coach Antonio Conte does best is create teams," Forlan wrote in The National, per Goal.

"He did it at Juventus, where they were built on a brilliant defence, with great counter-attacking ability. He reminds me of Mourinho in this way, who also shares the characteristic of being very intense."

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN UTD

Interestingly, the Uruguayan also suggested Conte can't take too much credit for Chelsea's turnaround, and he doesn't seem to be buying into the hype surrounding his famous 3-4-3 system.

"Much has been made of Conte playing three at the back and how effective this has been since he switched to it after a difficult start," he added.

"I do not buy into these tactical obsessions that occupy so much space in the media.

"Football is a really simple game and the most important thing, in any formation, is that the players do their jobs, not the formation which they play in."

Who will have more long-term success at their new club - Conte or Mourinho? Have you say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Europa League
Football
Premier League
Eden Hazard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again