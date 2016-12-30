Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The real El Clasico.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the La Liga Promises tournament

We have to survive a couple of weeks without watching the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in action due to Spain’s winter break.

However, that doesn’t mean that we couldn’t enjoy an El Clasico over the Christmas period.

The two Spanish giants went head-to-head on Thursday but, instead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking to the field, it was a load of 12-year-olds.

That’s right, Barca and Madrid U12’s did battle it what is dubbed the ‘mini clasico’ during the La Liga promises tournament.

Despite being five or six years away from playing first-team football, there was no lack of talent or passion on show as Barcelona ran out 2-0 winners in the semi-final.

At the heart of the victory was Pablo Paez, who bagged a brace. Unsurprisingly, Paez is dubbed ‘Mini Messi’ at Camp Nou and he showed exactly why he’s got that nickname.

Paez’s first goal came after just seven seconds after the young Catalans capitalised on a mistake from Madrid, who had taken kick-off, with Xavi Planas back-heeling to ball into Paez's path.

p1b57b3vam16k91v8i1goncr61ptib.jpg

The match, which is played on a smaller pitch with seven players on each side and 20 minutes each-way, was then settled by a moment of brilliance from Paez.

He was played down the left before cutting inside one defender and firing the ball past the ‘keeper to wrap up the match.

Take a look at the highlights below:

That semi-final victory in the La Liga promises tournament over Madrid set up a final with Atletico Madrid - which they triumphed 6-1.

This time, midfielder Planas was the star of the show scoring twice - one of which was an absolute thunderbolt.

Check out the goal from the final below:

While the young Barcelona squad earned the bragging rights in El Clasico, the first-team are playing catch-up in the La Liga table.

Luis Enrique’s side are three points behind Madrid in the league having played a match more. However, they are through to the last-16 of both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Maybe they could do with some Paez magic in the second-half of the season?

