Liverpool vs Manchester City is undoubtedly the most mouthwatering clash of all the New Year's Eve football.

Not only will two title contenders be competing, it's the Premier League's first chance to see Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp pit their wits against each other.

It's fair to say that so far, Klopp is earning the more respect of the two.

Liverpool are exceeding expectations, proving themselves as genuine title contenders, while City's defensive problems have left them seven points off the top in what was supposed to be their season.

Still, apart from the fact that neither seem to know a good goalkeeper if he hit them on the head, there's no denying that Klopp and Guardiola are two of the finest managers in England, Europe, and probably beyond.

The Premier League is lucky to boast such top coaches, though this won't be the first time they've faced each other.

The two men must actually be pretty familiar with one another by now having met eight times in their careers.

Klopp's record

You might think that after all the success Guardiola enjoyed with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he'd easily have the beating of most managers, but against Klopp, things haven't been so easy.

According to Sky Sports, the former Borussia Dortmund chief has beaten the Catalan four times out of eight, although it has to be said three of those wins came in cup competitions. Bayern won the others, including a 3-0 triumph over BVB in 2013.

It's still a huge positive for Liverpool going into the game. The hosts will need all the good omens they can find too, with Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip both ruled out through ankle injuries.

It sounds like Klopp knows exactly how to deal with Guardiola's teams, but he warns that City are a very different side to Barca or Bayern.

"Not important"

"We know everything about how Pep played with Bayern but that is not important any more because it is different players and different systems," he said.

"We are a different team so at this moment both sides cannot be sure which idea the other team has.

"It is not that we have a look back at the last few games against Pep Guardiola because our teams don't play each other.

"He is very influential but the Barcelona style is not possible for each team to play. It depends a lot on the players you have."

City can overtake Liverpool with a win at Anfield.

Who is the better manager - Klopp or Guardiola? Why? Have your say in the comments.

