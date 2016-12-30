Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Klopp enjoyed relative success against Guardiola in Germany .

Jurgen Klopp's surprising record against Pep Guardiola

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool vs Manchester City is undoubtedly the most mouthwatering clash of all the New Year's Eve football.

Not only will two title contenders be competing, it's the Premier League's first chance to see Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp pit their wits against each other.

It's fair to say that so far, Klopp is earning the more respect of the two.

Article continues below

Liverpool are exceeding expectations, proving themselves as genuine title contenders, while City's defensive problems have left them seven points off the top in what was supposed to be their season.

Still, apart from the fact that neither seem to know a good goalkeeper if he hit them on the head, there's no denying that Klopp and Guardiola are two of the finest managers in England, Europe, and probably beyond.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

The Premier League is lucky to boast such top coaches, though this won't be the first time they've faced each other.

The two men must actually be pretty familiar with one another by now having met eight times in their careers.

Klopp's record 

You might think that after all the success Guardiola enjoyed with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he'd easily have the beating of most managers, but against Klopp, things haven't been so easy.

According to Sky Sports, the former Borussia Dortmund chief has beaten the Catalan four times out of eight, although it has to be said three of those wins came in cup competitions. Bayern won the others, including a 3-0 triumph over BVB in 2013. 

FBL-ENG-PR-MIDDLESBROUGH-LIVERPOOL

It's still a huge positive for Liverpool going into the game. The hosts will need all the good omens they can find too, with Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip both ruled out through ankle injuries.

It sounds like Klopp knows exactly how to deal with Guardiola's teams, but he warns that City are a very different side to Barca or Bayern.

"Not important"

"We know everything about how Pep played with Bayern but that is not important any more because it is different players and different systems," he said.

"We are a different team so at this moment both sides cannot be sure which idea the other team has.

Hull City v Manchester City - Premier League

"It is not that we have a look back at the last few games against Pep Guardiola because our teams don't play each other.

"He is very influential but the Barcelona style is not possible for each team to play. It depends a lot on the players you have."

City can overtake Liverpool with a win at Anfield.

Who is the better manager - Klopp or Guardiola? Why? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
UEFA Champions League
Football
Liverpool
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Manchester City

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again