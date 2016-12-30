A last ball six from Ashton Agar gave the Perth Scorchers a memorable four-wicket victory over the Melbourne Renegades in a thrilling Big Bash encounter.

The Scorchers, set 149 to win by the Renegades, looked to be in trouble after losing both Mitchell Marsh and Adam Voges in the final over, until Agar’s heroics took them over the line.

The Renegades had earlier been restricted to just 148, after an impressive spell of death bowling from Englishman David Willey and Australian Mitchell Johnson, saw them take just 29 runs from the final five overs of their innings.

Michael Klinger set the Scorchers on their way to victory with 72, but when he fell in the 18th over to Sunil Narine, Perth fell away in the chase.

It came down to the Scorchers requiring nine runs off the final over, with was bowled by Aaron Finch after Dwayne Bravo was carried off the field on a stretcher.

With seven runs required off five balls, Marsh picked out long-on, before Voges was run out the following ball.

Agar went into the last ball requiring three runs for a win, and two for a super-over, but smashed the delivery over mid-wicket for a six to give the Scorchers the two points.

Agar is best known in the cricket world, particularly England, for his incredible innings of 98 batting at number 11 for Australia during the 2013 Ashes.

The Australians went on to lose the series 3-0, but Agar’s score of 98 is still the record for highest total by a number 11 in Test cricket.

The win sends the Scorchers top of the Big Bash league table, but having played only three games, there is still a long way to go until the tournament reaches its conclusion.

