While he doesn’t have the Ballon d’Or to show for it, Lionel Messi has had an incredible year.

A brilliant 59 goals for club and country means he is the top goalscorer in Europe during 2016 - although Zlatan Ibrahimovic can overtake that if he scores twice on New Year’s Eve for Manchester United against Middlesbrough.

However, the Argentine superstar has more than just goals to his game.

Messi is considered the greatest playmaker not just in modern football, but ever.

It’s hard to disagree with that statement with him producing some rather unbelievable passes during his career. As a result, we’ve decided to take a look at all of the assists he produced during this calendar year.

Luckily for us, someone has created a video of each and every assist he’s made this year (although we believe he’s achieved 32, rather than the 31 shown).

In this clip, you can see a mix of unselfishness and brilliance with him either squaring the ball for a teammate to tap-in, or playing an unbelievable pass.

Enjoy:

This year, Messi helped the Camp Nou club complete a domestic double after winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey. However, they crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage after losing to Atletico Madrid.



Luis Enrique will be hoping for more Messi magic in 2017 as they hope to go one better and complete a memorable treble.

They are through to the last-16 of the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, where they face Athletico Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

However, it seems as though winning La Liga could be Barca’s biggest challenge this season. They entered the winter break trailing Madrid by three points having played an extra game.

Messi and co. will have to be at their very best if they are to overhaul Zinedine Zidane’s side in the New Year.

