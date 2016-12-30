With the return of the brand extension, one of the big things fans seem to be enjoying is that pay-per-views are now brand-exclusive.

Obviously, we still have the big four shows that are dual brand, and the next one takes place on January 29 as the Royal Rumble returns to the Alamodome.

PAY-PER-VIEW PLANS

After that, fans will have to wait until WrestleMania 33 for both rosters to appear on the same pay-per-view.

Despite rumours earlier this month that the WWE were looking to cut down the number of events and have the entire WWE roster compete on one show – with the extension still in place – it doesn’t seem like that will be happening right away.

According to 411Mania, SmackDown Live will be given another exciting gimmick pay-per-view, with Money in the Bank rumoured to be exclusive to the blue brand, to go along with the Elimination Chamber.

This means that only SmackDown superstars will have the opportunity to capture the briefcase and can cash-in for the WWE Championship at any given moment.

MONEY IN THE BANK

This is different to what we usually see.

When the major titles were merged together, we had one gold briefcase with stars battling to become Mr. Money in the Bank, something the likes of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins captured.

When the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship titles were separate, we used to see two Money in the Bank ladder matches, with one red briefcase, and one blue.

So, it seems like the WWE don’t want to create more dual-brand events, as they could have easily made this into a show for both brands with two exciting ladder matches taking place.

Now we must wait and see which stars the WWE want competing for the briefcase, and whether the women of SmackDown will be given a similar opportunity in a ladder match of their own.

Should Money in the Bank be a SmackDown exclusive event? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

