For all its faults, 2016 has treated us to some brilliant moments in football.

Most will remember it as the year Leicester City defied the odds, others will look back fondly on Sam Allardyce's unrivalled win percentage as England manager.

One thing we can all agree on is that it's given us quite a few young stars who will no doubt develop into great players in the years to come.

French newspaper L'equipe have put together a list of the best players under-21 who have continued to emerge this calendar year.

It only includes players born in 1995 or after, so prepare to feel old.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (17-years-old, AC Milan)

It's easy to forget the Milan 'keeper isn't even old enough to buy a drink yet. Even if he was, he's been too busy making 115 saves, keeping 12 clean sheets, and winning the Super Cup.

Hector Bellerin (21-years-old, Arsenal)

Bellerin has established himself as one of Arsenal's most crucial defenders and one of the Premier League's finest right-backs. The Spain international turned down interest from Barcelona to stay at the Emirates.

Alessio Romagnoli (21-years-old, AC Milan)

AC Milan are basing their resurgence on exciting young players and so far it's paying off. Romagnoli is one of Europe's most promising defenders, making over 200 clearances this year.

Jonathan Tah (20-years-old, Bayer Leverkusen)

Tah finally earned his first chance with Germany after Antonio Rudiger's injury.

José Luis Gayà (21-years-old, Valencia)

Arsenal are among the host of top clubs reportedly vying for the full-back's signature.

Joshua Kimmich (21-years-old, Bayern Munich)

Not many young players are fortunate enough to have played under both Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, but that might explain why Kimmich has come on so quickly.

Adrien Rabiot (21-years-old, Paris Saint-Germain)

Rabiot was a huge loss to PSG when he endured a spell on the sidelines, an indication of just how quickly he's become a lynch pin of their midfield.

Renato Sanches (19-years-old, Bayern Munich)

The Portuguese starlet became the youngest ever winner of the European Championships in June. Prior to that, he was the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Manchester United and Bayern - the Red Devils must be kicking themselves.

Dele Alli (20-years-old, Tottenham)

Alli scored the first and last Tottenham goals of 2016, giving us all a reminder of just how good he is with a man-of-the-match performance in their win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus (19-years-old, Manchester City)

One of the many Brazilians touted as the next Ronaldo, the Palmeiras striker has hit 12 league goals and five assists so far this season before he links up with Manchester City.

Ousmane Dembele (19-years-old, Borussia Dortmund)

Dembele was in huge demand when he left Rennes and has continued to excel in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial made it into the honourable mentions, as did City pair Kelechi Iheanacho and Leroy Sane.

Who has been the best young player this year? Let us know in the comments.

