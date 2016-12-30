Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Vince is considering Reigns vs. The Undertaker.

Vince McMahon reportedly considering Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With John Cena set to challenge AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble on January 29, focus will also turn to The Undertaker and whether he could return at the Alamodome to set up his WrestleMania match.

The biggest rumour that has been circulating is that The Deadman will battle Cena at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and according to Dave Meltzer, that’s the match we’re likely to get at this stage.

OTHER IDEAS

That’s despite speculation suggesting that The Phenom could battle The Phenomenal One.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he noted that The Undertaker’s match with Cena in Orlando isn’t set in stone just yet, as Vince McMahon reportedly has other ideas.

According to Meltzer, an idea that’s said to be floating around – which Vince is considering – is The Undertaker going up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

This would change plans completely, as it means the speculated bout between Reigns and Braun Strowman won’t take place, something that has been rumoured for weeks with Strowman dominating the past few episodes of Monday Night Raw.

REIGNS VS. THE UNDERTAKER?

That could also mean that Reigns goes on to defeat Kevin Owens next month to become the Universal Champion.

The most logical way of booking the match is to have The Phenom return, and win the Royal Rumble match and confirm he’s going after that championship, rather than the WWE title.

While it could be a huge moment for Reigns, the WWE won’t be doing him any favours by booking him in this match as a face going up against the universally loved Deadman.

That's if it's the plan Vince does end up giving the green light to.

It also raises the question as to what the likes of Styles and Cena can do at the event.

Their feud will have ended by then, and with the potential call-up of Samoa Joe, things could be getting very interesting as we head towards the Road to WrestleMania.

Should The Undertaker face John Cena or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Roman Reigns
AJ Styles
John Cena
Roman Reigns
The Undertaker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again