Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Dele.

Dele Alli performed beautiful skill on two Southampton players

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dele Alli produced a man of the match performance on Wednesday night as Tottenham eased to a 4-1 victory over Southampton.

Not only did the 20-year-old score twice, but he was at the heart of everything Spurs did in an attacking sense and also won a penalty that led to the sending off of Nathan Richmond.

While the midfielder made the headlines for his goals, there was a brilliant moment in the match that some viewers may have missed.

Article continues below

During the second-half, Dele humiliated two opponents with an outrageous roulette skill to start an attack for his side.

It completely took Oriel Romeu and James Ward-Prowse out of the game as Mauricio Pochettino’s side began yet another attack.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Aaron Rodgers breaks yet another Brett Favre record

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

Buffalo Bills stars call out fired coach Rex Ryan

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: WWE stars react to Ronda Rousey's shocking defeat at UFC 207

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

See: Roman Reigns and John Cena exchange blows on Twitter

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho reveals the real reason he refuses to play Memphis Depay

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Simon Mignolet hits back at Jamie Carragher by making a very good point

Check out the cheeky skill:

Spurs’ 4-1 victory over the Saints kept their top-four hopes well in tact as they went within one point of Arsenal in fourth, two points behind Manchester City in third and they are three points adrift of Liverpool in second.

However, their credentials will be well and truly tested in the New Year. They face Watford away on New Year’s Day before playing Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4. They then face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on January 21 before a trip to Anfield to play Liverpool on February 11.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

If they want to finish in a Champions League qualifying place, Dele will have to be at his very best against the big clubs to help his team finish above them.

We wonder if he’ll be performing roulette's on the likes of N'Golo Kante, Yaya Toure and Jordan Henderson when he faces them. Given his confidence, it wouldn’t be too surprising if he does.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tottenham Hotspur
Football
Liverpool
Premier League
Adam Lallana
Southampton

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again