Dele Alli produced a man of the match performance on Wednesday night as Tottenham eased to a 4-1 victory over Southampton.

Not only did the 20-year-old score twice, but he was at the heart of everything Spurs did in an attacking sense and also won a penalty that led to the sending off of Nathan Richmond.

While the midfielder made the headlines for his goals, there was a brilliant moment in the match that some viewers may have missed.

During the second-half, Dele humiliated two opponents with an outrageous roulette skill to start an attack for his side.

It completely took Oriel Romeu and James Ward-Prowse out of the game as Mauricio Pochettino’s side began yet another attack.

Check out the cheeky skill:

Spurs’ 4-1 victory over the Saints kept their top-four hopes well in tact as they went within one point of Arsenal in fourth, two points behind Manchester City in third and they are three points adrift of Liverpool in second.

However, their credentials will be well and truly tested in the New Year. They face Watford away on New Year’s Day before playing Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4. They then face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on January 21 before a trip to Anfield to play Liverpool on February 11.

If they want to finish in a Champions League qualifying place, Dele will have to be at his very best against the big clubs to help his team finish above them.

We wonder if he’ll be performing roulette's on the likes of N'Golo Kante, Yaya Toure and Jordan Henderson when he faces them. Given his confidence, it wouldn’t be too surprising if he does.

