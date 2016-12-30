Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Leicester weren't always destined for victory in 2016 .

The Premier League table from the 2015 calendar year

As another New Year approaches, it goes without saying that the Premier League table looks pretty different to how it did 12 months ago.

We've witnessed some rather unpredictable results, but it's always interesting to see how the league would look if it were based on calendar years instead of seasons.

Suffice to say, it would never work out favourably for Aston Villa.

However, there are some teams who must wish the clocks had stopped at the end of 2015.

Courtesy of the London Evening Standard, we've taken a look at how the Premier League would have shaped up if time had been called at the end of last year - and there are some interesting changes.

The newspaper notes that Leicester - who were bottom on Christmas Day of 2014 - would snatch a Champions League spot if only 2015 counted. Just imagine.

Here's how a 2015 season would have finished.

1 - Arsenal

2 - Manchester City

3 - Tottenham

4 - Leicester City

5 - Manchester United

6 - Liverpool

7 - Crystal Palace

8 - Chelsea

9 - Stoke

10 - Everton

11 - Southampton

12 - West Brom

13 - Swansea

14 - West Ham

15 - Sunderland

16 - Newcastle

17 - Watford

18 - Aston Villa

19 - Norwich

20 - Bournemouth

The best thing about all this has to be how Watford would have gained more points than Aston Villa - even though they weren't in the top flight for most of the year, and the Villains were.

It must be incredibly frustrating for Arsenal fans too - although they eventually finished second, by the end, only Leicester or Tottenham were ever going to win it. Still, at least they didn't finish fourth. 

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Swansea and Sunderland would have fared much better, and Alan Pardew would probably still have a job at Crystal Palace. 

The real table 

Of course, for all this to really make sense, let's take a look at how the table eventually looked come May 2016.

1 - Leicester City

2 - Arsenal

3 - Tottenham

4 - Manchester City

5 - Manchester United

6 - Southampton

7 - West Ham

8 - Liverpool

9 - Stoke

10 - Chelsea

11 - Everton

12 - Swansea

13 - Watford

14 - West Brom

15 - Crystal Palace

16 - Bournemouth

17 - Sunderland

18 - Newcastle

19 - Norwich

20 - Aston Villa

Seven months on, and you still have to pinch yourself looking at Leicester at the top and Chelsea in 10th. It's just a shame for the Foxes that they can't ride on the exploits of last season forever.

Who will win the Premier League this season? Have your say in the comments. 

