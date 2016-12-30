Amir Khan has stated that he is simply a 'better fighter' than British counterpart Kell Brook, as he goes in search of a 2017 super-bout between the pair.

Khan (31-4-KO19) was brutally KO'd by Saul Alvarez in his bid for the WBC middleweight title, and has been out of action since that heavy defeat in May.

However, Khan will not let that get between him and a bout against Brook, as he is already back training in the US. He hopes to undertake a 'tune-up' match, before he can have a go at his fellow Brit later in the year.

Both Brits are still recuperating from their last fights, crushing defeats against Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin respectively.

For Khan, that meant extensive surgery on his fractured hand, whilst Brook is nursing a fractured eye socket following his loss to the Kazakhstani power house.

It may have been almost four years since Khan has fought on his own soil, yet he is as eager as ever to get out there, and suggests that boxing fans would absolutely love the match to go ahead.

He told Sky Sports: "We can sell that fight out, the two of us alone. Let's get the fight done in 2017. It's a good fight for the fans.

"When a fight like that happens it has to be Wembley Stadium. It's a massive fight and one that could sell in big numbers. It could happen maybe summer time or the end of the year. Both fighters have to be ready.

"Obviously, with Kell having that surgery and me having the surgery, I want to get back in the ring and have a tune-up fight come April just to get my hand back in action and see how I feel. Maybe the one after that could be Kell Brook."

Despite his lack of fitness, Khan is adamant he would beat Brook if they were to fight next year.

He said: "I'm a better fighter, a much more skillful fighter. I've been in with better opposition than Kell.

"I think Golovkin is the only 'A' fighter he has fought. With me, I've been in with the likes of [Marcos] Maidana, Danny Garcia, Zab Judah - I've fought the best names in boxing.

"I think it's time now where I shut Kell Brook up, and his team, and I settle the score to show who the No 1, and the best fighter in the UK, is.

"I am happy to take that fight. I always said Kell Brook has to prove himself and he has done that by getting in the ring with Golovkin.

"He showed he is a tough guy and he's not afraid of fighting anyone, and it's worth now going into the ring with someone like Kell Brook. No one really knew him in America but now he has made a few noises.

"We do have our problems and we do want to settle the score, but the right way in the boxing ring. Then we can show who the best 147lb fighter is. I've told my team I want the fight.

"That fight makes sense for both of us. Let's make it a big fight now. Kell wants it and I want it. We are in talks and let's make it happen now.

"I'm not going to disrespect Kell. He put up a great fight against Golovkin, who is a tough guy a lot of people are scared of. Kell gave it his best - obviously he fell short but at the end of the day he is a great fighter. Boxing is all about the best fighting the best."

For Khan, though, it's not all about the fight with Brook. He wants to set the record straight with Danny Garcia and Lamont Peterson, both of whom famously defeated the Englishman.

Patterson handed Khan just the second defeat of his career back in 2011, and that was cruelly followed up by failing to beat Garcia in their bout for the WBC super-lightweight belt.

On a Garcia rematch, the 30-year-old said: "That's something I have always wanted. I met Danny in Miami and we had a chat. He said to me 'Look, it's going to happen again some day. Don't know when'.

"I'm sure Al Haymon will get that fight one day for me. It's something I want as I have unfinished business with him.

"The only reason I can't get that fight just yet is because Danny is fighting Keith Thurman, and that is a unification fight so it overrides any mandatory. That's another fight out there for me. There are some big names like him and Peterson.

"I feel as good as when I was 25. I am keeping my body clean, I'm training very hard. I treat my body very well and I might have another three years left in me. Boxing has been great for me and I just want to give the fans the fights they want."

So it appears 2017 will be a big one for Amir Khan.

While his rematches with Peterson and Garcia will still hold importance, the eyes of the world will surely be on Wembley Stadium, should Khan get his wish to fight Kell Brook.

